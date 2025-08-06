Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Zelman & Associates

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Zelman & Associates in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Zelman & Associates’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Argus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $84.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Wayfair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 13,857 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $782,227.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,796.35. The trade was a 13.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $3,361,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 169,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,746.11. This trade represents a 26.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 800,204 shares of company stock worth $40,135,236. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5,850.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41,538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

