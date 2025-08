Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Zelman & Associates

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Zelman & Associates in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Zelman & Associates’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Argus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $84.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Wayfair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 13,857 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $782,227.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,796.35. The trade was a 13.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $3,361,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 169,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,746.11. This trade represents a 26.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 800,204 shares of company stock worth $40,135,236. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5,850.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41,538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

