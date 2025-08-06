Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Zelman & Associates

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Zelman & Associates from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $76.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $3,361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,469.46. This represents a 26.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 13,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $782,227.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,796.35. This trade represents a 13.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 800,204 shares of company stock valued at $40,135,236 over the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 85.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 229.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 49.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

