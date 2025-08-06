Wayfair (NYSE:W) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Zelman & Associates

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Zelman & Associates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. Zelman & Associates’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wayfair to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W stock traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $76.41. 2,995,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,057. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $77.30.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $3,361,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 169,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,746.11. The trade was a 26.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $3,361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,469.46. The trade was a 26.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 800,204 shares of company stock worth $40,135,236 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 245,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.