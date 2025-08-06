Wayfair’s (W) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Zelman & Associates

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Zelman & Associates in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00. Zelman & Associates’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on W. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $84.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.96.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.96. 2,434,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $77.30.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $3,361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,469.46. This represents a 26.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $3,361,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 169,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,746.11. This trade represents a 26.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 800,204 shares of company stock worth $40,135,236. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 5,850.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 41,538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

