XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 13,603 Shares of Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hello Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOMO opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.41. Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

