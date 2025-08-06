XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 66,320 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 314.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,320 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 106.7% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 141,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

