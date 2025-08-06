XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 9,085 Shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Appian were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Appian by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,396,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after buying an additional 83,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,071,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 658,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,722,000 after buying an additional 106,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Appian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $328,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,736,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,312,641.95. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,018,625 shares of company stock worth $64,544,615. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Appian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. Appian Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

