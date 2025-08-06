XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,193,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,294 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Bruker by 484.1% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,714,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,476,000 after buying an additional 1,420,569 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Bruker by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,978,000 after buying an additional 1,420,102 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,997,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Bruker by 4,510.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 783,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,957,000 after acquiring an additional 766,983 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. This represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Bruker Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.17 million. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

