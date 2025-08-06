XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,677 Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 94.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.32. Axos Financial, Inc has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,191,904.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,734.80. The trade was a 17.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

