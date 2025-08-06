XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 174.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,876 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

