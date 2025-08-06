XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Honest were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Honest by 589.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,397,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 2,049,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honest by 98.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,073,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honest by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honest by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,040 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 2,035.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 743,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honest

In other news, CFO David Loretta sold 34,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $182,949.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 883,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,698,373.96. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 12,017 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $63,930.44. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 580,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,042.04. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,726 shares of company stock valued at $881,662. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.10 million, a PE ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Equities research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

