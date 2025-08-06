XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,787 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 187,353 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Peabody Energy by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,928 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,426 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 164,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. UBS Group began coverage on Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $890.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.13%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

