XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 17,595 GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDL. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after buying an additional 438,920 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,010,000 after acquiring an additional 358,478 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1,006.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 128,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 116,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 75,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDL opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $93.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

