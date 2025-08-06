XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 18,576 Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,576 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPH. Wolfe Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

TPH opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $884.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

