XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Holdings in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,302 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 547.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 8.9%

Shares of TWST opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.52 million. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 1,877 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $55,840.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 240,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,294.25. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $60,005.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,093,164.32. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,109 shares of company stock worth $425,962. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Twist Bioscience

About Twist Bioscience

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.