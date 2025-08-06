XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after buying an additional 29,349 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 917,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,988,000 after buying an additional 284,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Shares of ADI opened at $220.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

