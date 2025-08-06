XTX Topco Ltd Has $588,000 Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $2,984,197.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,017,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,658,878.69. The trade was a 16.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 446,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $8,185,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $278,975.05. This represents a 96.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,729,670 shares of company stock valued at $41,686,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

