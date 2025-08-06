XTX Topco Ltd Has $597,000 Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,002,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after buying an additional 310,706 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in EZCORP by 1,699.2% in the 4th quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,246,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 231,018 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,022,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 789,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600,435 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EZPW opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $807.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.56. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at EZCORP

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.25 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EZCORP news, COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $48,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 145,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,025.23. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,010. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EZCORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EZPW

EZCORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.