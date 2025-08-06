XTX Topco Ltd Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in OR Royalties were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in OR Royalties by 155.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OR Royalties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,208,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,529,000 after buying an additional 128,099 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in OR Royalties by 629.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 68,668 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of OR Royalties by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 67,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OR Royalties Stock Up 1.9%

OR stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. OR Royalties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

OR Royalties Increases Dividend

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. OR Royalties had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from OR Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OR Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

OR Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

