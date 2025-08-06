XTX Topco Ltd Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,866 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONB. Barclays increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $633.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

