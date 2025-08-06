XTX Topco Ltd Has $636,000 Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 159.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8,947.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,918 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 51,972 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $202,122.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 70,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,547.96. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 99.08%. The company had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 7th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

