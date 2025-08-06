XTX Topco Ltd Has $649,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 671,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,746,000 after buying an additional 119,811 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $6,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.82.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $150.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day moving average of $139.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.06 and a 12 month high of $157.75.

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

