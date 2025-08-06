XTX Topco Ltd Increases Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 277.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,749 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,821,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,823 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,537,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after buying an additional 790,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,147,000 after buying an additional 179,288 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 372,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $6,384,444.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,290,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,259,050.02. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 21,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $221,575.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 656,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,810,860.45. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,589,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,306,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 9th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Articles

