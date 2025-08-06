XTX Topco Ltd Invests $590,000 in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter worth $32,283,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at $6,576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 288,304 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 877,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,830,000 after buying an additional 267,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 804,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 229,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $961.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.80 million. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

