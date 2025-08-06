XTX Topco Ltd Invests $601,000 in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 16.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in MP Materials by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.26 and a beta of 2.30. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 48.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

