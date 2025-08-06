XTX Topco Ltd Invests $611,000 in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMK. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 1,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 12.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.75. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.25 and a 12 month high of $90.23.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

