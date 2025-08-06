XTX Topco Ltd Invests $631,000 in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CURB. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $323,575,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $119,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $54,894,000. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $51,890,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $45,971,000.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Curbline Properties stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Curbline Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $638,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 176,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,333.60. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.68.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

