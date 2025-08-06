XTX Topco Ltd Invests $637,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Bryce Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 85.6% in the first quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $4,218,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 77,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

