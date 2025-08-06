XTX Topco Ltd Invests $642,000 in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in OneStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in OneStream by 10.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in OneStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in OneStream by 4,980.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in OneStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000.

In other OneStream news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $847,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,493.80. This trade represents a 80.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 20,000 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,003,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,199,454.56. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,973 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,358. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of OneStream from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneStream in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of OneStream from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of OneStream from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of OneStream from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.05.

OS opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. OneStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. OneStream had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

