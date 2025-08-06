XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $613,000 Investment in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 51,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:HZO opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $499.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.54. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $657.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.82 million. MarineMax had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.



