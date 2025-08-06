XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $617,000 Investment in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHAK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $15,409,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 367,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,543,518.88. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total transaction of $504,350.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,767.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,925. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:SHAK opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 248.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.82. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $356.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.