XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,362,000 after purchasing an additional 169,140 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE CL opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average is $90.22.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

