XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 58,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 212.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 932,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 634,417 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Riposte Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 322.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 893,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 681,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. Crescent Energy Company has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.34 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 14.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently -106.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

