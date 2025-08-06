XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMAB. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $41,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,926,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after acquiring an additional 139,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,706,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,612,000 after acquiring an additional 938,455 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,653,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,644,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 251,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.
Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.95.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genmab A/S Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
