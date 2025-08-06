XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $70.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

