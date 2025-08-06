XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 1,048 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Kyndryl by 637.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,100.92. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KD opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

