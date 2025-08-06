XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 16,082 Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BBVA Banco Frances were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 1,332.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period.

BBVA Banco Frances stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $25.01.

BBVA Banco Frances ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $667.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.69 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBAR shares. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

