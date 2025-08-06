XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 247,173 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 174.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,173 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 100.0% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 541,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 403,747 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 820.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,417 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

CLNE opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $457.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 47.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $103.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $22.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.