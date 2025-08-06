XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 303.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

ARIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

