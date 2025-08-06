XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.09% of Fortrea at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 736.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fortrea by 56.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fortrea by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,879 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fortrea by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 177,608 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortrea from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.
Fortrea Stock Performance
FTRE stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $26.59.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 29.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fortrea
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
