XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 466,842 Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 466,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,299.0% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of PLRX opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

