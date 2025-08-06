XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 58,618 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Services Group

In other Healthcare Services Group news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $283,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,976 shares in the company, valued at $436,932. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

