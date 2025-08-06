XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 246.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,835 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.05% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 194.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of MD stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.21. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $468.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

