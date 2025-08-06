XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Position in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 3.8% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Herbalife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 80,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Herbalife by 641.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 199.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 166,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,284.75. The trade was a 3.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Herbalife Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of HLF stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $964.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.85. Herbalife Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

