XTX Topco Ltd Sells 1,630 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 130.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $78.83.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -68.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

