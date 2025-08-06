XTX Topco Ltd Sells 2,127 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of Amplitude worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amplitude alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Amplitude by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Amplitude by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amplitude by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.81 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 31.01%. Amplitude’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMPL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amplitude from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Erica Schultz sold 7,500 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $94,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 107,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,019.36. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 8,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $106,189.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,152 shares in the company, valued at $988,608.48. This trade represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,911 shares of company stock valued at $825,102 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amplitude Profile

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.