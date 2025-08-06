XTX Topco Ltd Sells 37,727 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,727 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,884,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 297,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,855,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.