XTX Topco Ltd Sells 38,832 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,832 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8,210.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,037 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,177.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,136,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 293,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 47,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,880,000 after buying an additional 279,222 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $933.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

