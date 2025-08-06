XTX Topco Ltd Takes $620,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.58.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $2,292,117.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,383.38. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

