XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASND. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $222,000.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance
ASND stock opened at $186.59 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $186.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.46 and a 200-day moving average of $157.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
