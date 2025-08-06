XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASND. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $222,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

ASND stock opened at $186.59 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $186.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.46 and a 200-day moving average of $157.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.